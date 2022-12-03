CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.16. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

