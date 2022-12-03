CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.16. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.