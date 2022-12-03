Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 408,535 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of Akamai Technologies worth $192,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

AKAM stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

