Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,407 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $279,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $145.14 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

