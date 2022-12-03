Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

