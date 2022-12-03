China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.85

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $26.73. China Resources Power shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

China Resources Power Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About China Resources Power

(Get Rating)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.