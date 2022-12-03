China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.