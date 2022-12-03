Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,479.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

