Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9,839.70

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9,839.70 and traded as high as $10,698.08. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,446.15, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9,858.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,059.38.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.
