CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 955,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 45,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CI Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,479,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,684 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,122,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CI Financial by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,357,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 773,239 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

