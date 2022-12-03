Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $153.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $415.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

