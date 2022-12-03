Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 32,493 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after buying an additional 534,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.41 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

