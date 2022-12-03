Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of FTAI Aviation worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 64.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 830,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.47 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

