CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

CNA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 203,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

