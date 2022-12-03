Comparing Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) & Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Spruce Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 472.46%. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 657.76%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

82.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -78.53% -72.06% Spruce Biosciences N/A -46.64% -40.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.75 million ($5.84) -0.79 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$42.29 million ($1.88) -0.61

Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Relmada Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.