Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.