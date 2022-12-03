Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 0.5% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.