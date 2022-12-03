Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.5% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

