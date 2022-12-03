Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 57,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,391. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

