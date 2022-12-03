Credit Suisse Group Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 740 ($8.85) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.01) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,001.89.

ASOS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

