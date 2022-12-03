Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

