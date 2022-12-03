Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

