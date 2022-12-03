Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.