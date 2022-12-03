Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

