Critical Contrast: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) vs. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 166.09%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.45 $20.75 million $4.30 7.59 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.60 billion 0.46 $989.32 million $0.98 2.38

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.23% 18.92% 1.60% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 15.37% 9.48% 1.04%

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

