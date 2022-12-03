Critical Survey: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.36% 12.90% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.86%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk & Volatility

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.70 $153.00 million $1.77 26.42

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

(Get Rating)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.