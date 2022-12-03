Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $14.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00080505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024539 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

