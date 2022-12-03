Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Crypto International has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $168,549.84 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42668611 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $200,882.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

