Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.