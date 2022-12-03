Cunning Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

