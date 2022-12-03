Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

United Rentals stock opened at $356.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $368.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

