CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.25. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
