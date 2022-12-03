CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Articles
