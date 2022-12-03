CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

