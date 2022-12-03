Decentralized Social One Day Volume Reaches $226,921.92 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $9.34 or 0.00054999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $98.34 million and $226,921.92 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

