Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $40,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $389.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $410.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

