DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,427.68 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $16,427.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00452199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

