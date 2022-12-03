Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($86.60) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($101.03) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €60.56 ($62.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.49. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.99).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

