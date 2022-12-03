DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

