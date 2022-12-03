Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 91.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $20,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

