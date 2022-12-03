DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DiaSorin from €143.00 ($147.42) to €141.00 ($145.36) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($175.26) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $202.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

