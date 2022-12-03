Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,187,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 594.8 days.
Digital China Price Performance
OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Friday. Digital China has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Digital China
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital China (DCHIF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.