Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,187,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 594.8 days.

Digital China Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Friday. Digital China has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

