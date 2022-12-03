Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHAC. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,890,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 601,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 466,075 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

