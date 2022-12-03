Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHACW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,416. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,607 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

