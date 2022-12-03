Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

