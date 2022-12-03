DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $75.27 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

Get DKSH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

See Also

