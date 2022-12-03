Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.25

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $21.26. Dnb Asa shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
Dnb Asa Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.
Dnb Asa Company Profile
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
