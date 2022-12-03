Dogelon Mars (ELON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.63 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $175.63 million and $3.60 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,986,502,582,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

