Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 679,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,395. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

