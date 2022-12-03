Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.4 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Dream Unlimited stock remained flat at $22.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dream Unlimited

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

