Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Stock Up 10.3 %
NYSE:DS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
