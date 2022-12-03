Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DSGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE:DS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

