Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
DYN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
